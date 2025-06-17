Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.2%

APOG opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $87.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $830.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $345.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.