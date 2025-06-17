Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 70.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,002.65. The trade was a 32.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 915 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $129,646.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,715.72. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,227 shares of company stock worth $18,520,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Baird R W upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.06.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of WSM opened at $158.14 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

