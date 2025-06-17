Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 44,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 143,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

