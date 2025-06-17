Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 21,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,980,000 after buying an additional 28,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.47. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 310.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Recommended Stories

