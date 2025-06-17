Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $1.84 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.