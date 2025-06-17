Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,158 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,125,000 after acquiring an additional 422,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.79 and a 200 day moving average of $265.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

