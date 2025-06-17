Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,634,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,826,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hubbell by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,510,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,601 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $391.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.43 and a 1-year high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

