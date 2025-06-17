Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,266,000 after purchasing an additional 768,102 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,027,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,462,000 after buying an additional 1,615,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,823,000 after buying an additional 609,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 944,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after buying an additional 314,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,752,000 after buying an additional 259,783 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director John A. Forbes sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $263,407.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,387.42. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland bought 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.49 per share, for a total transaction of $437,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,722.14. This trade represents a 3.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,071 shares of company stock worth $1,205,964 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PATK. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Patrick Industries from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Patrick Industries from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ PATK opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.37%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

