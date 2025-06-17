Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock stock opened at $981.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $766.05 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $941.17 and a 200-day moving average of $971.08.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,261,628.34. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,082.46.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

