Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 10,318 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $141.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $333.72 billion, a PE ratio of 744.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $144.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,382,558.80. This represents a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

