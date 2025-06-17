Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in AutoNation by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $192.76 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $198.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

