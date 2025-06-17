Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,805 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

