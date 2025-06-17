Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In related news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $529,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,393.55. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $306.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.66 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

MGIC Investment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.