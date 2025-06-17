Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $176,806,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $153,606,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,883,000 after buying an additional 2,170,242 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,253,000 after buying an additional 1,214,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 401.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,095,000 after buying an additional 1,173,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.
Unilever Stock Performance
Shares of UL opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $154.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47.
Unilever Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.03%.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
