Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,508 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,819,000 after buying an additional 208,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,326,000 after buying an additional 446,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,682,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.19. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

