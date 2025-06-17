Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 17,925 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,925 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2,178.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.0%

SMFG stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

