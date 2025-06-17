Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 208 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,517,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 58,799.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $583,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,911,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,520,000 after acquiring an additional 737,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $314.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

