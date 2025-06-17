Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 33,803 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,527 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,803 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Argus downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:BHP opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

