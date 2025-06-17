Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,957 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 635,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 552,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $59,482,509.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 938,741 shares in the company, valued at $105,918,147.03. This represents a 35.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,379,092 shares of company stock valued at $156,638,174. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $161.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.