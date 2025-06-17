Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 553 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in PDD by 939.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDD by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDD by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in PDD by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34. The firm has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $155.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

