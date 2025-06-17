Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 553 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in PDD by 939.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDD by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDD by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in PDD by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.
PDD Stock Performance
PDD stock opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34. The firm has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $155.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PDD
About PDD
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PDD
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.