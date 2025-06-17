Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CAE by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $886.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

