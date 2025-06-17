Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $311.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $212.12 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.