Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $2.11. Salzgitter shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 288 shares changing hands.

SZGPY has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Salzgitter to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Salzgitter AG will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0117 per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Salzgitter’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.23%.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

