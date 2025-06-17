Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Trimmed by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

