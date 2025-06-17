Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

