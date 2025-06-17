Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.