Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 67,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

