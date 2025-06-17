SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 13,394 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 670.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In related news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.66. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $115.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.68%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

