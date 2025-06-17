SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $120.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $247,567.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $342,706.14. This trade represents a 41.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $127,810.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,232.80. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

