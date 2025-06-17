Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Holdings Lowered by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1,884.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

