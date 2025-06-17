Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Lowered by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 361,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,322,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.6%

SPG stock opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.76%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

