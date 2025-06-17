Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 3,776 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 150.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 608,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 51,071 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1546 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

