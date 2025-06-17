Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FEOE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FEOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF Stock Performance

FEOE stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $113.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00.

First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF (FEOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, primarily investing in equities of non-US companies. Utilizing a value investment approach, it seeks firms with a margin of safety, prioritizing those trading below intrinsic value to mitigate risks FEOE was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by First Eagle.

