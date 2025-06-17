Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $423.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

