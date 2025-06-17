Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 190.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

