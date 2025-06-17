Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.49.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

