Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

