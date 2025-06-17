Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 789 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 646.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in ALLETE by 78.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in ALLETE by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ALLETE by 309.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.1%

ALE opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.21.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 91.54%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

