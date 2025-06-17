Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 58.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $410.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

