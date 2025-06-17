Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 357.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 557.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 3.7%

LHX stock opened at $247.52 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

