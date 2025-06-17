Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

IWD opened at $190.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

