Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,471,231,000 after purchasing an additional 707,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,262,826,000 after buying an additional 670,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,721,882,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after buying an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $156.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,711.90. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

