Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $115,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,682,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 69.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

