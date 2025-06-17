Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $140,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,952,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,504,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,965,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,839,000 after purchasing an additional 496,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

