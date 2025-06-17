Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $146,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 5,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.87.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

