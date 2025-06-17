Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $149,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Union Pacific by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $7,644,000. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:UNP opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.31. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

