Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $203,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.02. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

