Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Comcast by 752.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Comcast by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after purchasing an additional 156,986 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,279,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.