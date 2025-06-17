Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $61,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 304.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 290.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 51,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

