Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1,256.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $4,228,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,497.72. This trade represents a 54.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

